Note to Self – A Guide to Self Preservation in my Senior Years

Often, we read about people writing to their younger selves, sharing advice they wish they had known in their earlier years. This is done in the hopes that another younger person may read it & benefit from this sage advice. An attempt to somehow lessen the stress & self-doubt a younger person feels as they move forward in life.
This got me to thinking.
At the age of 54, based on my life experience to date, what advice would I deliver to myself in my senior years? If I had the chance to have a conversation with my older self, what nuggets of knowledge would I feel it necessary to share?
Hopefully one of my kids will have tucked this away in a safe place, waiting for the appropriate time to present me with my own words of advice. Lord knows, I won’t be able to find it anywhere & I will most likely have forgotten my password to know how to get into my blog. So kids, I am relying on you to make this happen, should you feel I need to read this!
July, 28, 2015
My dearest old gal,
If you are reading this, I am guessing you are in need of a little attitude adjustment. Consider this a friendly nudge from your younger self; to heed your own advice. I have compiled a list of 18 suggestions for you, all of them coming from my own head & heart, learned through the difficult process of dealing with my own aging parents years ago.
I know what you’re thinking. “18 is kind of a random number!” Be that as it may, I gift them to you, in hopes that you are of sound enough mind to receive them in the spirit they were written:
1. Seek ways to put laughter in your day & maintain your sense of humour.
Sadly it seems when we get old, we feel we don’t have as much to laugh about. We have most likely lost many of our friends, our family & possibly even our life partners. Some days may feel unbearable, but I urge you to seek laughter. Do not be crotchety! Find someone to share a good belly laugh with, one that starts at your very core. Laughter truly is the best medicine!
2. Practice tolerance & try to stay young at heart.
I am guessing you are feeling like things have changed since you were a young girl. Rather than longing for the good old days, learn to adapt & go with the flow. Talk to young people about the issues of the world today & listen to what their challenges are. You are never too old to stop learning! Be a sponge & soak up the news of today, while at the same time being able to share your wisdom based on your life experiences. It’s a win win for everyone!
3. Use your manners.
This seems like a no brainer but aging has a funny way of making you forget to use your manners. Please, Thank You & Excuse Me are as important now as they were when you taught your children to say them all those years ago. Practice what you preached. It’s not okay to fart & not say excuse me. Unless of course, you are in your own company. In that case, see #1.
4. Use your filter.
I am not talking about your coffee filter. I am talking about your social filter. Think before you speak. Don’t just start rattling off about things before you give pause to how this information is being received. It will save you, your children & those around you, a ton of embarrassment.
5. Continue to exercise.
I know it hurts. Most likely, you are filled with aches & pains, but for the love of God, keep moving! If you can do nothing else but wave your arms in the air, do it with vigor! Remember the saying, “use it or lose it?” It still applies! Get up & move those old bones!
6. You don’t know everything.
Just because you are old, it doesn’t mean you are right all of the time. Quite honestly, you have always had difficulty with this one. I would guess as you age, it will be even more challenging for you. Stand down my friend. There are smart people still living, you may meet the odd one now & again, so be prepared to “agree to disagree”. Just sayin’.
7. Be kind & generous in spirit.
These are qualities that have been of the utmost importance to you, all of your life. Extending kindness to people, offering them a safe place to fall if they need it. Continue on this path, there is only good that come from it.
8. Look for something positive each & every day you are gifted.
Quite honestly, seniors complain a lot! I suppose after so many years, they have lots to complain about, but this can be wearisome to those around you. I beg you not to be this person. Look for the positive, don’t be the cantankerous old gal in the group. Be the gal people enjoy talking to. Continue to embrace every day as a precious gift, seek a wee bit of adventure in your day & put a smile on your face. Regardless of what age you are, a smile is a beautiful thing. It can change a person’s day.
9. Share your story.
You have had the benefit of living such a rich & full life. Look through your photos. You may not recognise all of the faces, but theses photos will remind you of how much love & joy has surrounded you in your lifetime. How lucky you were to experience such amazing adventures in so many incredible destinations, collecting stories from each and every place you visited. Share these stories, for they are so much a part of who you are.
10. Your children will most likely have to make some difficult decisions on your behalf.
This is a hard one. At some point, our parental roles change & our children end up having to help us with life decisions that we may not necessarily agree with. Trust me when I tell you this will be harder on them than it is on you. Never lose sight of how much they love you & respect them enough to hear their position. It is most likely for your own safety & well-being.
11.Practice Safe Sex.
I’M KIDDING! I just wanted to make sure you were still paying attention. If you are still gettin’ some at your age, trust me, safety is the least of your concerns! Sorry kids, refer to#1!
12. Be grateful for the wonderful life you have been given.
I read today, about a beautiful 20-year-old young girl, who was tragically killed in a car accident. I cannot fathom the loss her family is feeling. I imagine the things she will never have the opportunity to experience. Be grateful for the fullness of your life, the experiences you have had & the people you have loved along the way. If you are reading this, it means you have been one of the fortunate ones.
13. Be patient.
This seems to be a really tough one for seniors. There is a sense of urgency to every little thing they do. Please, please, please, do not be the prickly senior with a short fuse at the bank, or in the line at the grocery store. Seriously, where is it you need to be? Give people the time they need, for you probably have more time on your hands than they do!
14. You may need to lower your expectations.
High expectations are something you inherited from your grandmother. It is not necessarily a bad thing, for it has served you well in what you expect of yourself. Unfortunately sometimes your expectations are hard to meet, you may need to lower them just a tad.
15. Don’t drink too much
Quite frankly, this has always been a fear for you. Your family history has been one plagued with the wretched disease of alcoholism. If your kids suggest you are drinking too much, stop! I mean it. Clean out the cupboards of anything alcohol related, get rid of it! Period, full stop!
16. Listen to Music
You have always loved music, all kinds of music. For some reason when people get old, many stop listening to music. They find it annoying. Their car radios & their disc players are silent. Perhaps they have forgotten how to turn them on? It’s a mystery to me. I hope you still listen to music. It was & is, good for your soul!
17. Love your life to the bitter end.
None of us knows when life may end. Savour every moment. Find joy in your day. Try something new, regardless of how scary it may seem. Never give up on life before it is taken from you.
18. Be someone you would like to remember.
Leave your mark in this world as someone who loved life to its full capacity in every regard. In doing so, when you close your eyes for the very last time, you will have lived a good life, a full life, an enviable life. One you were so blessed to have had, & hopefully one that left an imprint on the hearts of those who had the pleasure to know you.
So there you have it, my dear heart. I hope this advice has helped you in small way, offering you guidance in knowing the person you wanted to be.
Hugs♥
Your younger self
I open it up to you my friends. If given the chance, what would you add or share with your older self?
I love these 18 tips. I would tell my older self to not be so stubborn and enjoy allowing others to love and care for you. And lastly, to be Grateful everday with the gift of life.
I chuckled when I read this as I too, have a stubborn side, so this is a great point! Thank you for contributing to the piece!
Thanks A lot for this it really help me a lot ….given me a lot of insight concerning this
My pleasure!
At 66, I’m rapidly becoming “my older self” and my beloved husband turned 80 last month. The good news, at least for us, is we still work hard and play hard, eat right, drink very moderately, and have a robust love life. We’re incredibly lucky. I love 66, and feel more energized and focused than I have in years. Super piece — lots of great thoughts for your “dearest old gal” (love that).
Beth, it sounds like you & your husband are aging wonderfully! I recall a conversation I had years ago with my Mom when she was dealing with her aging Mom. She looked at me & said, “if I ever get like that, please just take me out in the yard & shoot me”! I am now dealing with a mom who has dementia & it can be very challenging some days to remember the Mom she once was. It occurred to me as I have been dealing with the challenges of aging parents, what attributes I hope to keep in my more senior years. Thus, this little piece. Thank you so much for contributing!
My late mother also had dementia (early on-set in her case), and it was extremely tough. The prospect of dementia scares me more than anything else. I think that’s one reason I blog — to write it and be able to go back and read years from now. This difficult period is part of our journey, but some days, I know, can be especially hard. (And that part about seeing a person you love lose some of the best aspects of their personality.)
I agree Beth, dementia is such a difficult journey & instills the fear of the possibility that we too, may end up with it, thus imposing those strains we are experiencing on our own children in the future.
I wrote another piece awhile back when my Mom really started to decline. Thought I would share it with you if you would like to have a read:
https://lymart.wordpress.com/2015/03/19/in-search-of-a-woman-i-used-to-know/
Thank you, Lynn — I do. Appreciate the link.
Loved your post, Lynn. Very well thought out, and a great guide to those quickly approaching those wonderful golden years. However, please don’t force No. 4 on me — a filter. One of the freeing joys of living long is the ability to finally say what you truly feel. I’m not saying to discard a filter altogether, but when you realize you’re approaching the final quarter of life, you want to make sure your thoughts and intentions are clearly understood. It’s like when you give notice at a job, and for those final weeks you say what you’ve always wanted to say but we’re afraid to for fear of offending. And you kick yourself for not speaking up sooner because they’re often great observations and suggestions, and could have benefitted those around you sooner. Time is a great editor. Thanks!
Vincent, I am chuckling reading your comment for I totally get it!
I think when I refer to filter, it is those moments when you are standing with a senior & they blurt something out that is truly inappropriate & you find yourself standing there in total embarrassment thinking, “I can’t believe you just said that!”
Having said that, I wholeheartedly agree that with age comes a freedom of speech!
Thanks for visiting today Vincent & for contributing to the piece. I shall leave the decision of #4 to those who stand closest to you!
I absolutely love this. I have been writing little letters to each of my children and then I tuck the letters into their memory box (baby books). I am going to use your inspiration and write a cover letter to them. My kids have never understood why I write, they think it’s just a silly crazy thing I do. Thank you for sharing.
What a great idea!
Writing is a wonderful way to express ourselves & put our thoughts on paper.
I can only imagine what gifts those letters will be to your children as they get older & have them to read.
Thank you so much for taking the time to visit today!
Oh how I love this! Especially #11 where I laughed out loud. One of mine would be: Remember to forgive. It hurts you more than the one who needs forgiveness. Most of the time they don’t even know they need it.
Lori, that is a great point, forgiveness should definitely be included on this list! At the end of our lives, I suspect so much of what we were upset about truly doesn’t matter.
Thanks for contributing!
Lovely. At 86 I am trying to practice most of the tips suggested by you, though not all.
Umm, I have my limitations! Great post indeed.
Your comment made me smile! If you are exercising a number of these at 86, I bow down to you my friend! Keep it up I say!
Oh,wow. That is some complement. Thank you
so much.
My pleasure! You go girl!
Er, I happen to be a MAN!!!.
HAHAHAHA! So Sorry! Well done fine sir!
One can always laugh.That certainly does keep
one young.
It does indeed!
I love this post! I had a good laugh, and then a lump in my throat as I thought of my own aging parents who are over 3,000 miles away. I’m 10 years behind you and thinking of my own list. I’d probably add ‘try something new at least once a week’. Sadly I fear that this will not fit in to number 11 by then. I’d also add ‘go to new places as often as you can and however you can’. Great post, congrats on the Discover feature. Richly deserved! David.
David, I laughed out loud when I read your suggestions of trying something new once a week & then relating it to #11! You are too funny & I wish you much success in achieving that goal!
It can be challenging when aging parents live at a distance. Perhaps a time will come when they will need to move closer. My children both live away from our home so I suspect this will happen to us at some point!
Thank you so much for your very kind & encouraging words as well as your additions to the piece!
So wonderful to meet your blog today for the first time. I am blessed by so many seniors in my work in the Library. I’ve also been teaching blogging to seniors and love seeing the stories that come. I love reading your posts, and your advice. So much to see, love, and do in this world. I will be looking forward to reading more of your blogs posts! Be well, be blessed, and enjoy the adventure!
Debra, how wonderful that you encourage seniors to share their stories! I think we miss out sometimes with our senior population, never taking the time to hear their stories & then finding it is too late when we recognize the value in hearing them.
I so appreciate your kind words of praise! To know that we have touched someone is key!
I’m glad you made laughter the number one list item. We all need laughter everyday – it truly is healthy! My addition to the list would be to keep practicing mindfulness, something I fail at constantly, but I will keep at it. Why? Because studies show that not letting your mind wander makes you happier.
Eilene, you are so right! Laughter is key is our health & happiness. Mindfulness is another great point & one that I think so many of us at all ages struggle with.
Thanks you so much for taking the time to leave your thoughts!
When you get to Life After 60, you may feel differently about #4, 6, 10, 13 and 14 🙂
Ha! You are probably right which is exactly why I need to write the piece.
Pingback: Learning From My Past Self – Myricopia
I loved this so much! I’m close with my gramma, and I love her so much, but I’ve often found myself wishing she could have more of these qualities, and hoping that I don’t end up so grumpy and unhappy when I’m older.
I totally understand where you are coming from. With our aging parents, we have witnessed a number of “grumpy & unhappy” seniors. As much as we love them, it can be difficult to listen to the constant negativity. I think that actually speaks for all ages!
Thank you so much visiting!
I’m 18 and I love those 18 tips.
Saving post for those years.
❤
Thank you so much Atiya!
A wonderful article and quite a refreshing idea I may need to consider. 👏🏻👏🏻
Thank you so much!
I just turned 26, and I have a wonderful life. I try to realize and meditate every day on how lucky I am. But I live with this terrible fear of loss – of my family, comfort, health and those I love. It’s nice to be reminded that everyone lives with these thoughts on mortality. Thanks for this post. I tell my English students all the time – this tiny thing upsets you now but I promise you you won’t remember it in 3 or 5 years. And so I try to tell, and would tell, my future self: do NOT sweat the small stuff. I mean it, do NOT! Also, on your death bed you will never say that you wish you spent more time on the Internet.
These are all great points Chlohemian. When I am facing a particular negative thought or challenge, I ask myself this question, “A year from now, will this really matter?” Most often the answer is no, giving me the freedom to let go of it.
Thank you for your visit today!
Hello- What wonderful suggestions! I may need to stash this away. I am 55, and approaching the senior years, and in some circles already qualify. Yikes! I decided to do a homeschool diary of my experiences with my kids this year, which is a lot of fun, and hopefully imparts some wisdom to the younger generation of parents.
Annette, I think many of us tend to naturally slide into so many of these qualities, not even realizing we are doing so. That is the beauty of writing, just hoping my kids stash this somewhere so that they can show it to me!
I love that you are doing a homeschool diary with your kids! What a wonderful idea!